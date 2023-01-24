Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,052 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 17.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 414,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 61,787 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at $3,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

