Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $429,000 Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIGI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $304,932.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $267,544.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,734 shares of company stock worth $825,796. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $98.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $920.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.21 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.