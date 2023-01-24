Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $461,000 Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168,205 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 120.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

POR opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POR. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

