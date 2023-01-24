Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 110,135 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 60,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $73.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.95. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.60.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PNW. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

