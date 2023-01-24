Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 10,194 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 55,758,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $899,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Invesco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,501,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,486,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,957,000 after acquiring an additional 519,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Invesco by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,940,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,430,000 after acquiring an additional 124,108 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

IVZ opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

