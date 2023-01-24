Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,725 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 94.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 143.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 160.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 58,419 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,331 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:UE opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $19.85.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.20). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Urban Edge Properties

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.