Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 3,233 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $510.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

