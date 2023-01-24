Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 980 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 154.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 448.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RUSHA opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $56.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33.

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 21.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $377,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rush Enterprises news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $377,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

Further Reading

