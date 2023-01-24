Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Raised by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.8% of New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Alphabet by 1,931.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 1,992.7% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 32,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,312 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,804.4% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 17,737 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 190,464 shares worth $8,535,735. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

