Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lifted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,916.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,002 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 190,464 shares worth $8,535,735. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

GOOG stock opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.