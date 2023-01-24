Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is First Personal Financial Services’ 4th Largest Position

First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,901.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,984 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.7% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 40 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 190,464 shares worth $8,535,735. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $99.79 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average is $101.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

