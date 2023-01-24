Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,870.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,118 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019,726 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,830.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633,495 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,821.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $894,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 190,464 shares worth $8,535,735. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.13.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $99.79 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.12 and a 200-day moving average of $101.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

