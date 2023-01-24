Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,885.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 417,992 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 40 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $99.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. New Street Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 190,464 shares worth $8,535,735. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.