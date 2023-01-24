Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,881.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,156.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 269,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,797,000 after purchasing an additional 248,236 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Alphabet by 1,875.9% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 71,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 67,437 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,902.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 54,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 51,905 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in Alphabet by 1,985.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 6,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 190,464 shares worth $8,535,735. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $99.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

