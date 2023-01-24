Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATUS. Bank of America assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Altice USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Altice USA to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Stock Down 0.6 %

ATUS opened at $4.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.35. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 119.88% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 886,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 100,532 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Altice USA by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altice USA

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.