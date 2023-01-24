Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $994.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

