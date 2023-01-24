Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Holdings Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 262.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $72.63 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.57.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

