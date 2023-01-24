Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Position Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $85.98 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.14 and its 200-day moving average is $87.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.70.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

