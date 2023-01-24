American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,904 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,415,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,330 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Shares of AMH opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

