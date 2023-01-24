American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.04

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.04 and traded as low as C$2.81. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$2.86, with a volume of 14,876 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HOT.UN. Scotiabank reduced their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.35 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$225.30 million and a PE ratio of 23.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Dividend Announcement

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

(Get Rating)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.