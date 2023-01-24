American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 2.2 %

AMS stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.