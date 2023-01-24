Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $60.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.93. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.65 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 2.48%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AP. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 43.5% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 963,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 292,291 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.
