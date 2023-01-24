Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.82.

NYSE:APH opened at $78.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 36,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

