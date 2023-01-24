Amy E. Weaver Sells 556 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $86,508.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $155.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.87 billion, a PE ratio of 556.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.29 and its 200-day moving average is $155.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $234.49.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Cowen cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Salesforce by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after buying an additional 2,074,938 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,700,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.