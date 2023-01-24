Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $214.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a positive rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.14.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.7 %

ADI stock opened at $169.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Analog Devices by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

