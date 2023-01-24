Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APEN. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Apollo Endosurgery Stock Performance

Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $467.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery ( NASDAQ:APEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $19.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 78.73% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. Research analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the third quarter valued at about $5,248,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 31.0% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 670,632 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 17.4% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,796,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 266,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 35.8% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 264,795 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

Featured Articles

