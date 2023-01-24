Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Increased by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.7% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $141.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.57 and a 200 day moving average of $148.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Apple to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.44.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

