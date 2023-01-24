Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Field & Main Bank’s Largest Position

Field & Main Bank lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,337 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 8.3% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Diversified LLC grew its position in Apple by 14.9% during the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 46,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 23,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463,954 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $340,518,000 after purchasing an additional 37,553 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 98,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $141.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.57 and a 200-day moving average of $148.14.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.44.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

