Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,308 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.8% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.44.
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $141.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.14.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
