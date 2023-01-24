Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.9% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $141.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.57 and a 200 day moving average of $148.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.44.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

