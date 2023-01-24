Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by TLW Wealth Management LLC

TLW Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,616 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,847 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 8.8% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Apple to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.44.

Apple Stock Up 2.4 %

AAPL stock opened at $141.11 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

