Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00.

AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.64.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 4.1 %

AMAT stock opened at $114.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.62. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $145.16.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.