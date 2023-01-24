AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Position Trimmed by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 52,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

ATR opened at $113.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.49. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.62.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

ATR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola purchased 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at $413,633.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

