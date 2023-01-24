Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

AQST stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.19.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

