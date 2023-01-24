Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Down 9.3 %

NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.19.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 183.46% and a negative return on equity of 73.03%. The business had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences

About Arcadia Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $850,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

