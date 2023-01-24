Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Arcadia Biosciences Trading Down 9.3 %
NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.19.
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 183.46% and a negative return on equity of 73.03%. The business had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.
