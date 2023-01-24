Argus Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $390.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Argus from $340.00 to $390.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $342.36.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $357.42 on Monday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $458.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Netflix by 78.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after buying an additional 2,449,016 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $612,410,000 after buying an additional 1,137,471 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 19.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.