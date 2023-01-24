Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Short Interest Update

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 481,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARW opened at $116.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $131.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.64.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

