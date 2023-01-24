Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Price Target Raised to $116.00

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.50.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $116.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $131.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.15 and its 200-day moving average is $106.64.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

