Asset Dedication LLC Sells 1,821 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 20,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 170,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,889 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $97.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.