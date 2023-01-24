Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,531.34

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,531.34 ($18.96) and traded as high as GBX 1,869.50 ($23.15). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 1,869.50 ($23.15), with a volume of 975,480 shares trading hands.

ABF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,500 ($18.57) to GBX 1,700 ($21.05) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,575 ($19.50) to GBX 1,600 ($19.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,630 ($20.18) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,656 ($20.50).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,644.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,531.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of £14.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,124.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a GBX 29.90 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $13.80. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

