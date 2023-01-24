Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Associated British Foods from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Associated British Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Associated British Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,850.00.
Associated British Foods Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $23.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21.
Associated British Foods Increases Dividend
About Associated British Foods
Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Associated British Foods (ASBFY)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.