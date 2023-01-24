Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Associated British Foods from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Associated British Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Associated British Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,850.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $23.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2962 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

