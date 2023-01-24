ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.64.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 31.33% and a negative net margin of 25.89%.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

