Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.40

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.40 and traded as high as C$2.50. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$2.45, with a volume of 2,038,889 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Athabasca Oil Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil ( TSE:ATH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$397.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athabasca Oil news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 56,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.28, for a total transaction of C$129,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 640,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,461,024.

About Athabasca Oil

(Get Rating)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.