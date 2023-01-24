Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.82

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.82 and traded as low as $2.38. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 5,564 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantic American in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atlantic American Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $52.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82.

Atlantic American ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.34 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 1.63%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

