Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 4,956 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,423 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.4% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $242.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.71. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.79.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

