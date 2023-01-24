Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Down 6.1% in December

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Auddia Stock Performance

Shares of AUUD stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Auddia has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16.

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Auddia

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Auddia in the first quarter valued at about $483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Auddia by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Auddia by 4,981.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Auddia in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Auddia by 103.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Auddia Company Profile

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

