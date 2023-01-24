Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Down 6.1% in December

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Auddia Stock Performance

Shares of AUUD stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Auddia has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16.

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Auddia

Auddia Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Auddia in the first quarter valued at about $483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Auddia by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Auddia by 4,981.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Auddia in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Auddia by 103.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

