Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Down 6.1% in December

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Auddia Stock Performance
Shares of AUUD stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Auddia has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16.
Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.
Auddia Company Profile
Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.
