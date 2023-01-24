Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.50

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.50 and traded as high as C$11.46. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$11.46, with a volume of 37,225 shares trading hands.

Aura Minerals Trading Up 5.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of C$831.92 million and a PE ratio of 25.47.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This is a positive change from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.89%.

Insider Activity

Aura Minerals Company Profile

In other news, insider Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. bought 280,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.70 per share, with a total value of C$2,156,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,136,105 shares in the company, valued at C$293,648,008.50. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,884,000.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

