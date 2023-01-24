AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Cut by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $88,576,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 15.2% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,646,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,286 shares of company stock worth $22,691,045. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,597.88.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,318.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,443.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,313.01. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $25.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.