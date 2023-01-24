Avista (NYSE:AVA) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AVA. Mizuho upped their price objective on Avista from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Avista from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of AVA opened at $41.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.53. Avista has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $46.90.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $359.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.23 million. Avista had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s payout ratio is 98.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 377.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 178.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avista in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avista by 913.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

