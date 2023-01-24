Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,539 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 300,809 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,991,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 20,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 170,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $97.52 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The company has a market cap of $994.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day moving average of $110.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

